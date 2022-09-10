Much cooler today, rain chances too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.

Rain chances ramp up in south-central Kansas throughout the day and may have an impact on outdoor activities like the Kansas State Fair and Zoobilee later this evening. Temperatures by late afternoon will only be in the 50s and 60s across Kansas. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25-0.75″ across Kansas through Saturday night. Dry weather returns on Sunday with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s, that will feel like Fall. Sunshine and 70s on Sunday with high pressure in control of our weather pattern through the end of the weekend and start to the work week.

Dry weather will persist Monday through Friday with temperatures climbing back into the 90s by Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Turning cloudy with scattered showers and rumbles possible. A bit breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 68 (4pm).

Tonight: Scattered showers ending after midnight, cool by morning. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-10. High: 78.

Tomorrow: Clear and cool . Wind: N 5-10. Low: 51.

Mon: High: 86 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 56 Sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 66 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

