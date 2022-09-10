One dead after UTV crashes into bull in Kingman county

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirms a man is dead in Kingman County after he crashed his UTV into a bull Friday evening.

KHP says 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, and 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney, were driving a UTV eastbound on SE 20th St. around 10:30 p.m. when they crashed into a bull that was in the road.

KHP says the UTV rolled and both men were thrown out of the vehicle. Wewe was pronounced dead at the scene. Fairchild was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

