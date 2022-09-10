Opposing football teams rally behind Kansas student battling cancer

Matthew Ardnt was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He ended treatment in 2018. By the next year, the cancer had come back.
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - Belle Plaine sophomore Matthew Arndt has been battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of bone cancer for nearly five years and his school has his back.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Belle Plaine football team decided to wear gold to rally behind Matthew during this battle.

At Friday night’s Week 2 matchup between the Dragons and the Medicine Lodge Indians, both student sections and parents wore gold in support of Matthew.

“The fact that not only our team, our town, but our opposing team is behind him really means a lot,” said Matthew’s mom, Melissa Carriker.

The school’s faculty and students also surprised Matthew and his family with a trip to see his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks, take on the Chiefs on Christmas Eve.

“I don’t think there are any words that can explain how grateful I am,” said Matthew.

Matthew said he is currently in the stable portion of his recovery process. The school has raised more than $2,000 for him and his family.

