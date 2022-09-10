Rain moves out, cool but sun-filled Sunday ahead

Coolest morning in Wichita since early June
temperatures cool down overnight
temperatures cool down overnight(KWCH)
By Rodney Price
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain continues to move across central and eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon. By late-evening, we expect the majority of the rain to have moved south and east of Wichita. Clouds will clear out across the Sunflower State overnight and we’ll experience some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in a while. We don’t expect record lows in Wichita but it will be close for parts of western Kansas, with readings mostly in the 40s. Some spots will likely touch the upper 30s for a short time.

Tons of sunshine are in store for your Sunday with light winds as highs reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. That’s not too bad considering Wichita saw mid-90s Friday afternoon. The cool down won’t last long though as abundant sunshine will prevail for the upcoming work week. Highs will warm into the 80s on Monday with 90s back by Tuesday and not letting go for the next several days. Chances for rain are slim: parts of northern Kansas may see a little moisture by mid-week and on Friday but we’re not terribly excited about the chances at this point.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending before midnight. Clearing and cool by morning. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-10. High: 78.

Tomorrow: Clear and cool . Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 51.

Mon: High: 86 Sunny.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 58 Sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 66 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

