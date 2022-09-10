Wichita City Council to consider decriminalizing fentanyl test strips

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fentanyl test strips are illegal in Kansas, but on Tuesday, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and some city council members hope to approve a new city ordinance that would decriminalize them.

Under current state law, fentanyl test strips are considered drug paraphernalia. There was an effort in the statehouse during the last legislative session to change that, but the measure failed. Now, Wichita is taking the matter into its own hands.

“Our drug paraphernalia laws are usually based around the idea of distribution. The idea is if you’re going to test the quality of a drug to sell it, that’s drug paraphernalia. Test strips are relatively new and they got kind of clumped into this category, but they’re more comparable, I think, to Narcan and harm reduction tools than they are to drug paraphernalia,” said Mayor Whipple.

Harm reduction advocates, like Ngoc Vuong, a community mobilizer with Safe Streets Wichita, say fentanyl test strips can be a useful, and sometimes, life-saving resource.

“Fentanyl test strips, I think, will help pave the way to helping Kansas, especially with Wichita having a more evidence-based, but really at the same time compassionate, empathic, grassroots approach to this opioid epidemic,” said Vuong.

While the city can’t overrule the state law classifying test strips as drug paraphernalia, it can ask city attorneys and police to use discretion in evaluating the facts and circumstances of possessing the strips.

“The discretion language allows our officers to not treat fentanyl test strips like they would other drug paraphernalia. Because we do have discretion, that’s part of what we can do at the city level,” said the mayor.

If the measure passes, some overdose prevention groups say they may begin handing out test strips to at-risk communities, the same way they currently do with Narcan.

