Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in the opener for both teams.

The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals. Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards receiving.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire hauled in two touchdown passes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.