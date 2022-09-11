Nice today, Summer-heat returns this week

Highs in the 70s statewide
Sunday sunshine, nice afternoon
Sunday sunshine, nice afternoon(KWCH- Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly (almost cold) start to the morning across Kansas with a few record lows temperatures tied or broken, the sunshine and light winds will allow for temperatures to recover this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s statewide as high pressure controls our weather today and Monday.

Don’t get use to this “Fall-Tease” as the weather pattern will change again, transitioning to a stagnant flow aloft as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves from the Rockies into the Plains. The net result will be temperatures warming up and afternoon highs feeling like summer through the week ahead. Monday will be the transition day with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 80s, while Tuesday looks hot with highs in the 90s. Highs in the 90s plague the forecast through the 10 day forecast with no end in sight. The above normal temperature and below normal precipitation trend is expected to last through at least September 21st.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible across western Kansas Wednesday and Thursday, with an outside chance of a shower in Wichita next Saturday. Overall confidence in our precipitation chances is extremely low, given the developing weather pattern and current drought.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-10. High: 78.

Tonight: Clear and cool . Wind: E/SW 5-10. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Clear and mild . Wind: CALM. Low: 58.

Tue: High: 92 Sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 63 Sunny, a few clouds overnight.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 67 Partly cloudy, slight chance of evening showers.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

