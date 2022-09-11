Recent rain benefits plants and gardens ahead of fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Kansans have been dealing with drought conditions.

“It’s been significant this year,” said Eric Denneler, Tree Top Nursery assistant manager. “We are definitely behind and with as hot as it’s been you know plants are suffering.”

The rain and cool weather Saturday was quite the change. Although the rain wasn’t consistent, it could impact plants and gardens.

“Just cooler weather and beneficial rain,” said Denneler. “Hopefully this is the start of things, and we can get back to a normal level of moisture.”

Denneler said September through November are great times to plant and they need the rain levels to catch back up. He mentioned tips to keep your garden in good condition for the upcoming season.

“If we don’t get rain, you’re going to need to supplement some, your irrigation system fired up or drag a hose,” said Denneler. “Establish plants and give them a deep soaking occasionally, because they are behind and will cause some damage if they aren’t watered.”

