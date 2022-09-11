Warmer weather returns this week

Highs in the 80s and 90s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way for the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, which will be about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.

The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week ahead as highs will return to the 90s starting on Tuesday.

The warmer weather pattern will also keep us dry with rain chances likely on hold for most of the week.

The heat will likely continue into next weekend with highs remaining in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 59

Tue: High: 93 Sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 65 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 66 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 67 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

