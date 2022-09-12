1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The eastbound Kellogg ramp to Main Street is closed in downtown Wichita while police investigate a critical injury crash.

Police said an officer clocked a black Chevy going around 80 mph while eastbound on Kellogg. Before the officer could pull the vehicle over, the driver exited at Main Street and rear-ended a box truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

The ramp will remain closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

