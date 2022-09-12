21 years later, Kansas firefighters honor first responders who lost their lives on 9/11

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Fire Department, neighboring departments, and Butler Fire science students honored the lives of 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Firefighters and crews climbed 110 flights of stairs with all their gear on at the Andover District Stadium, Sunday morning. That’s the same number of flights New York City firefighters faced while trying to rescue people after the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

“We always honor never forget, right? We want to hold to that honor. No matter how many years later it is, this is something that we don’t want anyone to forget, the sacrifice that was made for our country,” said Andover fire lieutenant Frank Shaw.

Many fire departments across the United States show support by making the climb in some sort of way to honor the hundreds of first responders and thousands of people who lost their lives.

“They work extra hard to get prepared for this because we want to push through 110 flights. That’s a lot and that’s a big commitment so we want to make sure we’re prepared and honor them properly,” said Shaw.

The memorial was open to the public in hopes that community members would come and cheer on the participants.

