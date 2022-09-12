Back to summer temperatures

Getting warmer as the week continues
Getting warmer with some late week storms
Getting warmer with some late week storms(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures will be climbing back to the 90s in the coming days, putting us well above normal for mid-September and not a drop of rain expected through Wednesday.

Skies will be clear on Tuesday with highs near 90 with light south winds for much of the state.

We will see more wind on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. A few pop up storms may show up in northwest Kansas Wednesday evening, but chances are very slim.

There will be a slightly better chance for some scattered rain and thunder on Thursday (especially over central and western Kansas), with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms are not expected to be severe, but could linger well into the night and early Friday, some rain will be possible in central and south central Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 93 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 65 AM storms, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial jet
Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Wet highway causes crash, killing 1 in N. Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead after UTV crashes into bull in Kingman county
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries
Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies

Latest News

A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main
Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
Artist rendering of McPherson College campus update.
McPherson College investing $55 million for campus of the future