Back to summer temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures will be climbing back to the 90s in the coming days, putting us well above normal for mid-September and not a drop of rain expected through Wednesday.

Skies will be clear on Tuesday with highs near 90 with light south winds for much of the state.

We will see more wind on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. A few pop up storms may show up in northwest Kansas Wednesday evening, but chances are very slim.

There will be a slightly better chance for some scattered rain and thunder on Thursday (especially over central and western Kansas), with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms are not expected to be severe, but could linger well into the night and early Friday, some rain will be possible in central and south central Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 65.

Wed: High: 93 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 65 AM storms, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.