Cancer ‘moonshot’ gives Wichita doctors hope cure could be within reach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty years after President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech, President Joe Biden traveled to JFK’s home state of Massachusetts Monday to outline new steps in his own cancer “moonshot.” Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.

“We’re going to have a moonshot for cancer for real. We’re gonna cure cancer over time,” the president said.

The president’s remarks in his cancer moonshot address are giving hope to those in the medical field. Locally, some hope that cancer can be defeated entirely during their careers.

Oncologist Keisha Humphries with Ascension Via Christi said the cancer moonshot could be groundbreaking for the future of cancer treatment.

“I’m just excited that our government is still focusing on a possible cure for cancer. Every year we have found more, in the last 10 years, we have gone so much farther than we have,” said Humphries.

Monday, President Biden updated the progress on the cancer moonshot and discussed new initiatives regarding it.

Ascension Via Christi Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist and Medical Director Dr. David Bryant said one of Biden’s major initiatives will begin next week in Wichita, starting with the trial phase for blood testing.

“Just taking up patients’ blood, you only have to be 30 to be able to consent to be on this clinical trial, but we are going to take that and do what’s called a multi-cancer early detection test for it. And so, this will allow us to catch cancer early and potentially treat it early,” Dr. Bryant said.

Humphries said the blood tests are critical to the early detection of 10 types of cancers.

“And that means we can treat these patients early, so if we find this cancer at stage one, then they’re curative whereas at stage four, they’re not,” she said.

If you are 30 or older and have questions about how to enroll to be part of the blood test trial phase, you can call Ascension Via Christi Cancer Research at 316-268-5788.

