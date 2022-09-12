Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita.

Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.

In a letter to church members Monday morning, Interim Pastor Kneeland C. Brown said Montgomery had “transitioned from his earthly labor to his eternal reward in the early hours of this morning.”

Montgomery accepted his call to pastor Tabernacle Baptist Church (the name was changed in 2009) in August 1987. Since then, he and the church have been at the forefront of many social issues, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically when it came to testing and vaccines for the northeast Wichita community.

“It’s a matter of life and death, so it’s no small matter,” Pastor Montgomery told Eyewitness News in March of 2021. “So to me, it’s a significant step in our commitment to spiritual health and physical health of this community.”

According to the family, Celebration of Life details will be shared when they are made with Jackson Mortuary.

