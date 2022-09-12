Man faces federal drug charges in fentanyl death of 3-year-old girl; murder charge dismissed

Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl...
Arcinial Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – An Indiana man is now facing federal drug charges in the death of a 3-year-old, though murder charges have been dismissed.

Arcinial Watt was facing a local murder charge in the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Officials said the girl got into some fentanyl pills at the apartment she lived in and died in October.

Watt’s local murder charge was dismissed, but he is now facing federal drug charges. Watt has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Watt has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. A trial date has been set for Nov. 7.

Four others have been charged in the case, including Kamari’s mother and grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial jet
Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Wet highway causes crash, killing 1 in N. Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead after UTV crashes into bull in Kingman county
A man with a unique connection to Britain's royal family lived in this house in Kinsley, Kansas.
Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family
Wichita police on Friday morning, Sept. 9, responded to a deadly crash in which the driver hit...
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass

Latest News

A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's car sales mandate.
California is phasing out gas-powered auto sales; other states may follow
President Joe Biden talked about the need to improve infrastructure Monday at Boston Logan...
Biden: No US airports are ranked in the top 25 best
A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's electric car sales...
Other states may join California in phasing out gas car sales
The Amazon driver said he was finishing his route Saturday afternoon when he saw the flames...
Amazon delivery driver helps family escape burning home