McPherson College investing $55 million for campus of the future

Artist rendering of McPherson College campus update.
Artist rendering of McPherson College campus update.(McPherson College)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is reimagining its campus for the future — funded in part by a $55 million capital campaign that will spur the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history. McPherson is also announcing a significant contribution of $3 million toward its pioneering Student Debt Project, which provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending school

McPherson College released renderings Monday of the three new building projects that will be the centerpiece of the campus update: Campus Commons, the Boiler House and the Holman Center for Athletics. These projects aim to capture how students learn and live in the 21st century by giving them the resources and support to do their best work.

The Commons will contain the new campus dining facility, a coffee shop, student store, flexible working and collaboration space, as well as several administrative offices, the new Dalke Center housing Career Services and a Welcome Center for new students. The Boiler House is an indoor-outdoor dining and event space with flex seating, yard games, fire pits and a large outdoor screen and stage area.

The investment in McPherson College was catalyzed by a $25 million donation in May from philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Commercial jet
Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Wet highway causes crash, killing 1 in N. Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead after UTV crashes into bull in Kingman county
A man with a unique connection to Britain's royal family lived in this house in Kinsley, Kansas.
Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family
Wichita police on Friday morning, Sept. 9, responded to a deadly crash in which the driver hit...
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass

Latest News

(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries
Wireless Emergency Alert Test Area (Sept. 12)
Wireless Emergency Alert test Monday for a portion of Wichita
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Sept. 12: Job of the Day
Remembering 9/11 21 years later
Veterans hold memorial for those lost on Sept. 11