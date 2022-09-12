Milder Monday weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the cooler, and at times wet weekend weather was nice, but another warming trend is heading our way. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s sill soar into the near normal middle to upper 80s this afternoon.

The week ahead looks mainly dry with little to no rainfall expected. The abundant, strong September sunshine will send highs back above average on Tuesday, into the lower 90s, and they will stay in the 90s through the end of the week.

The upcoming weekend looks breezy to windy and even hotter as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s, or into record high territory.

Looking ahead… early next week or around September 20th is when the next strong cold front is expected to move across Kansas with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 87.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 93.

Wed: Low: 65. High: 94. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 66. High: 93. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 94. Scattered clouds, continued breezy.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 95. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 96. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

