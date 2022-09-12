Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns

A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people, including two students, were taken to a hospital Monday morning following a bus rollover.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a school bus with 30 Smithville elementary students on board overturned just after 8 a.m., blocking Mt. Olivet Road in both directions between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street.

The sheriff’s office stated the injuries appeared to be minor, and the children were released from the hospital Monday afternoon. The driver was expected to be released later Monday, law enforcement tweeted.

Parents of the other children on the bus were contacted, and the students were released to their families, law enforcement stated.

The bus belonged to DS Bus Lines, which released the following statement:

DS Bus Lines is aware of a rollover crash involving one of its school buses (operating under the business name Coulter Bus) that occurred this morning, Monday, September 12 in Smithville, Missouri. The DS Bus Safety Team was dispatched immediately to the scene of the accident, and is cooperating fully with the local authorities and school district in their investigations. The DS Bus Safety Team will also complete its own internal investigation, with the goal of preventing additional incidents like this in the future.  Two students and the bus driver were transported to a local hospital with what are reported to be minor injuries. The leadership team at DS Bus sends its well-wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in this unfortunate accident.

