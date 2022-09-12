Veterans hold memorial for those lost on Sept. 11

Veteran's hold memorial service for those lost on September 11
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - September 11, 2001, is a day that will forever live in infamy in the United States.

“It was hard to believe. I remember seeing a video of the first tower collapsing, you just couldn’t conceive this happening,” Tom Huxtable, Marine Corp head of rifle squad, said

Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks. The event at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Wichita was about remembering the lives lost on that fateful day. Some at the memorial say they vividly remember where they were when they heard the news that the U.S. was under attack.

“We just couldn’t believe something like that could have happened,” Francene Davis Sharp, who was at the memorial, said.

“It’s important to remember the events of 9/11,” Cpt. Sean C. Peters, U.S. Army Captain for Recruiting Command in Wichita, said.

After the terrorist attacks, the U.S. went to war. Many who have served have lost their lives protecting Americans.

“They were willing to put their lives on the line,” Sharp said.

“My heart goes out to them,” Peters said. “They have my thanks for serving their country and in our time of need.”

