Week of Sept. 12: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on delivery drivers.

MONDAY: Sales Route Driver | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | $43,940 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12159285 | Qualifications: •Class B CDL •Strong driving background along with sales •Customer service skills | Hiland Dairy has two additionals posting on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Warehouse and Delivery Driver | Pella Products of Kansas | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12203210 | Qualifications: •Regularly push, pull, and maneuver 50-400 pounds up and down inclines and uneven surfaces •Meet delivery schedule in a timely manner •CDL – not required •Perform daily vehicle safety inspections | Currently, the Pella Products of Kansas has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Local Delivery Driver Non-CDL | Mill Creek Lumber of Kansas | Wichita | $16 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12180329 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or equivalent •Drives delivery trucks in the delivery of orders to job sites and in the pick-up of returns | Mill Creek Lumber of Kansas has two additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Dump Truck Driver | Harder Dirt & Gravel Services | El Dorado | $15-$20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12159061 | Qualifications: •Must have at least CDL Class B license •Be reliable and ready to work •Driving experience and machinery experience a plus •Will be delivering dirt & gravel to and from worksites | Harder Dirt & Gravel Services has no additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: OTR Truck Driver | Wifco Steel Products, Inc. | Hutchinson | $17-$25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12174018 | Qualifications: •Valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class A certification and current medical certification •Minimum 2 years of experience driving steel using a flatbed truck is preferred •Strapping experience •Working knowledge of DOT compliance rules and regulations | Wifco Steel Products, Inc. has nine additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

