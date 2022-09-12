Wichita Public Schools reports jump in number of guns found over last 5 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Monday released data that shows the number of weapons found at schools over the last five years, going back to the 2017-18 school year. What stands out is a recent surge in reports of students found with guns. The data breaks down categories of weapons found with knives being the most common.

What stands out is the sharp increase in the number of guns found at Wichita high schools since the beginning of last year. The data from Wichita Public Schools shows a total of 28 guns found since the start of the 2017-18 school year. More than half of that total was found from August of 2021 until last month and the start of the 2022-23 school year. After two years at least partially interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021-22 school year included 11 guns found at schools, Wichita Public Schools reported.

At the start of the current school year, the district reported five guns found in a two-week stretch. This included two at Wichita East High School and one each at Wichita Heights, Wichita North and Wichita West high schools.

So far in the 2022-23 school year, the district reports just one knife found, a significantly slower pace than last year when the district reported 63 knives found at schools throughout the year, tying 2017-18 for the most found knives found over the last five years.

To improve school safety the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education is expected to approve $1.5 million for up to 50 Opengate weapon detectors that are meant to prevent weapons that can cause mass harm from getting into schools.

The district says it has been considering these devices since before the recent incidents of violence and weapons found.

