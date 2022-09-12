Wichita School Board to approve weapons detection system for local high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board is set to vote on measures to boost security at the district’s high schools. The discussion follows recent incidents of violence and five handguns taken from students on school grounds since school started about a month ago.

The district is looking to add Opengate weapon detectors that are meant to prevent weapons that can cause mass harm from getting into schools. The district says it has been considering these devices since before these recent incidents. Still, some believe those situations indicate that more can be done.

“I think there should be at least some sort of security at all entrances, or they come in through one entrance,” said John Whitlock, a grandfather with children in Wichita Public Schools.

Last week, we traveled to North Little Rock, Arkansas, where the district has been using Opengate devices since the start of the school year.

“These things will catch pretty much everything. this morning, I had to come in, I had to take off my sunglasses because I went through in and it beeped off,” said Jake Hale, a senior at North Little Rock High School.

The devices are meant to pick up large metal objects: guns, large knives and explosives, and provide more convenience than metal detectors. While it might seem like a hassle getting into school, NLRHS students say it makes the building feel safer.

“I’ve known people to come in with knives before. I didn’t say anything but it’s peace of mind. It helps me focus when I’m learning because I don’t have to think, ‘hey someone in the classroom has a knife,’” said Hale.

Whitlock says it’s also about relationships - from the principal on down - and parents knowing what their child is bringing to school.

“That’s very important, I had that growing up here in Wichita back in the 50s. She (the principal) was always there,” he said.

Wendetta Williams said it’s really about making sure kids can go to school to learn and stay safe.

“If your child would even get hurt or even killed, that would be a lifetime of devastation. That’s something you’d never be able to shake,” she said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board is expected to approve $1.5 million for up to 50 weapon detectors. The goal is to place them at all of the high schools in the district by end of the year.

