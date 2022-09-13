13 firearms stolen from Wellington ‘Pheasants Forever’ Chapter

Pheasant
Pheasant(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department is investigating the theft of 13 firearms and a Polaris ATV from the Wellington “Pheasants Forever” Chapter.

Police said thieves broke into the local chapter’s storage unit on Aug. 31.

Several days later, a Wellington citizen located the Polaris ATV at the Hargis Creek watershed on the south side of Wellington. The 13 firearms have not been recovered.

The “Pheasants Forever” chapter is a non-profit organization that conserves pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, education, public access and etc. To raise funds for the organization, the chapter hosts yearly banquets where their firearms and other outdoor-related items are auctioned off or purchased by members. Due to the recent robbery, the “Pheasants Forever” chapter banquets may not be as successful as in past years.

Several of the firearms have the “Pheasants Forever” logo on the grips or engraved on them. The stolen firearms consist of:

Browning BPS #05801ZR121

Browning BL-22, 22LR #04100ZN242

Legacy Pointer 12GA #LG12012642

Legacy Pointer 20GA #LG20008876

Benelli Montefeltro 12GA #M979730D19

Weatherby Element 12GA

Weatherby Element 20GA #RM006558

Blaser Sauer Classic 270, #C012824

Henry Golden boy 22LR #GB704867

Kimber Custom II 45ACP #K714201

Beretta APX 9mm AXC005457

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm #JDA3287

Sig Sauer P320 9mm #58H107984

If you have information about this crime, call/text your information to the Wellington/Sumner County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS or P3Tips.com. Your information may lead to a reward.

