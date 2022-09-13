Chiefs take on Chargers Thursday on Amazon Prime

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we kick off the NFL season all this week, the Chiefs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers this Thursday will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime.

As part of a deal with the NFL, a total of 15 games will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Thursday nights this season.

If you have a Prime membership, the games are included, and you don’t need to do anything. If you are not a Prime member and would like to see the game, the company is offering a free 30-day trial. You can find details here: https://www.amazon.com/Chargers-vs-Chiefs/

