Chiefs take on Chargers Thursday on Amazon Prime

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we kick off the NFL season all this week, the Chiefs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers this Thursday will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime.

As part of a deal with the NFL, a total of 15 games will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Thursday nights this season.

If you have a Prime membership, the games are included, and you don’t need to do anything. If you are not a Prime member and would like to see the game, the company is offering a free 30-day trial. You can find details here: https://www.amazon.com/Chargers-vs-Chiefs/

