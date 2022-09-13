A cooler morning but temps reach 90s this afternoon

State Fair weather planner.
State Fair weather planner.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool morning across Kansas, but that will change later today as bright blue skies take our temperatures into the lower and middle 90s, or almost ten degrees above average.

A relatively weak weather maker will move across Kansas Wednesday through Thursday bringing a few storms to western and northern Kansas. If we see any rain in the Wichita/Hutchinson area, it will be Thursday night into Friday morning, but the chance is small.

The upcoming weekend looks dry, breezy to windy, and even hotter as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s, or into (near)record high territory. Wind gusts between 30-40 mph and very dry conditions around the state will lead to fire weather concerns.

Looking ahead… early next week, or around September 20-21 is when the next strong cold front is expected to move across Kansas with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Thu: Low: 66. High: 92. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 92. Isolated morning storms, then clearing skies and breezy.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 94. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 96. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

