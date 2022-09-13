Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

Some in Kansas are reporting that their wells have run dry as the extreme drought drags on.
Some in Kansas are reporting that their wells have run dry as the extreme drought drags on.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.

Current Kansas Drought Map

Eyewitness News spoke with a lawn care professional who said this is the worst drought he’s seen in his career.

“I started this company five years ago and this has definitely been the worst. Seeing these 100-degree temperatures day after day, even if you have an irrigated yard with water,” said Weed Man Wichita Owner and Operator Zach Whitehurst.

With well water drying up across the Wichita metro area, Whitehurst said it’s affecting certain parts of the city.

“I’ve heard it mostly from our customers on the east side. I know there is a couple. It really depends on how deep the well is,” he said. “These people that have wells, I really feel sorry for them because once that well dries up, then the grass immediately goes into shock and dormancy, and it’ll turn brown.”

The impact is noticeable. The drought also can cause problems with sprinkler coverage.

“If your sprinkler is off a little bit since we haven’t had any help from Mother Nature with rain, you can get dry spots really fast because you don’t have adequate coverage,” Whitehurst said.

If your well is drying up, he advises you not to panic.

“With the cooler weather coming in and the rain forecasted next week, fingers crossed, a lot of these issues are going to start going away,” Whitehurst said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries

Latest News

Scattered storms return later this week.
Hit/miss storm chances mid-late week
Andover 9/11 stair climb
Andover 9/11 stair climb
The Wichita Fire Department built temporary Fire Station 23 to help with response times once...
Wichita Fire Department builds temporary site due to Amidon bridge construction
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Chiefs take on Chargers Thursday on Amazon Prime