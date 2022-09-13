Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.

Eyewitness News spoke with a lawn care professional who said this is the worst drought he’s seen in his career.

“I started this company five years ago and this has definitely been the worst. Seeing these 100-degree temperatures day after day, even if you have an irrigated yard with water,” said Weed Man Wichita Owner and Operator Zach Whitehurst.

With well water drying up across the Wichita metro area, Whitehurst said it’s affecting certain parts of the city.

“I’ve heard it mostly from our customers on the east side. I know there is a couple. It really depends on how deep the well is,” he said. “These people that have wells, I really feel sorry for them because once that well dries up, then the grass immediately goes into shock and dormancy, and it’ll turn brown.”

The impact is noticeable. The drought also can cause problems with sprinkler coverage.

“If your sprinkler is off a little bit since we haven’t had any help from Mother Nature with rain, you can get dry spots really fast because you don’t have adequate coverage,” Whitehurst said.

If your well is drying up, he advises you not to panic.

“With the cooler weather coming in and the rain forecasted next week, fingers crossed, a lot of these issues are going to start going away,” Whitehurst said.

