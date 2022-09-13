Hays looking to diversify workforce with new micro factory

Welcome sign to Hays, Kansas
Welcome sign to Hays, Kansas(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Hays is looking to diversify its work force with a new micro factory managed by Grow Hays, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the city and promoting its growth.

The micro factory will house multiple manufacturing companies with the hope of those companies expanding and staying in Hays.

Grow Hays has been working to get the micro factory up and running since the pandemic, and now with the aid of more than $3 million in awarded grants, will be able to start the construction process and open the factory before the end of 2023.

“In its essence, it’s an incubator for manufacturers, where they’ll start their business, or if they already got a product, they can grow their business with the thought process that in a three-year period of time roughly, they’ll need a bigger space. We’ll move them out and move someone else in,” Grow Hays Executive Director Doug Williams said.

The hope is for occupants of the micro factory to grow, bringing more manufacturing jobs to Hays.

“It just gives us some more diversification and some more stability,” Williams said. “If one particular sector suffers, we have another that might be able to pick it up.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main

Latest News

The City of Wichita closed McAfee Pool on Tuesday after it said someone vandalized the facility...
Wichita City Council approves $500k for park lighting, security improvements
Marijuana
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance
Pheasant
13 firearms stolen from Wellington ‘Pheasants Forever’ Chapter
Some in Kansas are reporting that their wells have run dry as the extreme drought drags on.
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards