Hit/miss storm chances mid-late week

It won’t be for everybody, but some rain should return to Kansas later this week
Scattered storms return later this week.
Scattered storms return later this week.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer-like temperatures will be common over Kansas for the remainder of the week and while there is some chance for rain, especially Thursday, it won’t be for everyone.

Gusty south winds and highs in the 90s look likely for Wednesday. Much of the state will have sunshine mixed with some high clouds. Any isolated storms will be possible west of a Hill City to Garden City line.

Thursday storm possibilities will be shifting a bit farther east, and may include some areas of central Kansas later in the day. Severe weather is unlikely, but some pockets of heavy rain can be expected. Highs in western Kansas will cool back to the 80s, with low 90s farther east.

Friday may have a few early morning storms, so heads up if planning to visit the fair, but in the afternoon, it’s back to sunshine and gusty winds. Highs will be near 90 for most of the state.

A hot and windy weekend is coming up with highs mainly in the 90s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 66.

Thu: High: 90 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 65 A.M. storm chance, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 69 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 69 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 68 Sunny to mostly sunny.

