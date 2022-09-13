Kansans invited to catch, tag monarch butterflies with professionals

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to help catch and tag monarch butterflies with professionals in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Sept.17, the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, 592 NE Kansas Highway 156 in Great Bend, will host the annual monarch butterfly tagging event which is open to the public.

KDWP noted that nets and tags will be available for those who wish to capture and tag monarch butterflies. Those who participate will also get information about the tagging process before they head out with a tagging leader to search for the butterflies.

KDWP indicated that the recovery of tagged monarchs provides information about the timing of the species’ migration, the direction of flight, speed and survival. It said the Sunflower State has also been dubbed “Monarch Central” due to the watch program developed by the University of Kansas.

The Department also said monarch populations have drastically dropped over the past 15 years. It said populations are measured in hectares, with an average of 9 hectares in the 90s and just 3.34 hectares from 2004-2016.

KDWP noted that Kansas is at the forefront of attempts to save the migration of the species through education, research and restoration planting of milkweed and native plants.

For more information about the tagging event, click HERE.

