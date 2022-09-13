New COVID-19 boosters arrive in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has received its shipment of the new, reformulated Pfizer COVID-19 booster and is ready to start administering shots to those who are eligible. Everyone 12 and over who is fully vaccinated, including those who have already received booster shots, is encouraged to get the updated booster. It is called “bivalent” because it targets both the original coronavirus and Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5 that are causing almost all new COVID-19 infections in Kansas.

To be eligible for the new Pfizer booster, individuals:

· Must be 12 years or older.

· Must have completed at least a 2-shot primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations using any approved vaccine, including Novavax.

· Must have received their last COVID-19 shot at least two months ago. The last shot could be primary series or booster.

· Must wait three months after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at medical provider offices and other locations around Sedgwick County:

The vaccine is provided by SCHD at walk-in mobile clinics around Sedgwick County and by appointment at the main clinic at 2716 W. Central, Wichita. Call 316-660-7300 to schedule.

