Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair

Crowd at the 2022 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson
Crowd at the 2022 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders.

For families going to the fair, personal protection expert Joe Schillaci shares a reminder parents to have a safety plan if they and their children get separated. Schillaci advises parents to dress their children in bright-colored clothing, taking their photo upon arriving at the fairgrounds and having an agreed upon meeting location.

Schillaci also offers advice for fairgoers to protect their money.

“If you’re going to carry money, put your wallets in your front pocket, just to avoid any kind of pickpocketing,” he said.

He said purses should also be carried in front, “so you can clutch it tight.”

“For the most part, you’re not going to be preyed upon. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry,” Schillaci said. “We don’t plan to fail, we fail to plan.”

