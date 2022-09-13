President Biden to tout “electric vehicle manufacturing boom” at Detroit Auto Show

The White House says “the private sector has invested over $100 billion to make more electric cars and their parts in America.”
Biden giving speech
Biden giving speech(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be in Detroit Wednesday for the start of the North American International Auto Show in Michigan.

When the event kicks off, Biden is scheduled to highlight how his economic plan is driving what the White House calls “an electric vehicle manufacturing boom.”

“Under President Biden, the private sector has invested over $100 billion to make more electric cars and their parts in America, create jobs for our autoworkers, and strengthen our domestic supply chains,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The president’s visit to Detroit comes on the heels of the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act into law last month.

A law which Republicans criticize. Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has repeatedly criticized the tax credits intended to fuel purchases of electric vehicles.

In his Senate floor remarks on July 28th, McConnell, said “Democrats want to subsidize rich people buying electric cars that cost more than the median American household earns in an entire year.”

The White House says the policies are about more than tax cuts. The legislation has key investments for reducing carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

”Major companies have already announced billions of additional dollars in new investments to boost American clean energy manufacturing and create good-paying jobs,” said Jean-Pierre.

These investments are in addition to General Motors’ announcement back in January to spend more than $7 billion and create 4,000 new jobs to boost electric vehicle manufacturing.

When President Biden visited Detroit in November to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law, it was at a General Motors factory.

During his speech, he thanked the Michigan congressional delegation specifically Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Representative Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) for proposing the additional tax credit of $4,500 for union-made vehicles.

