Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody

Sep. 13, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lindsborg Public Safety and Smoky Valley Public Schools said Tuesday morning that a threat was made against Smoky Valley High School on Monday and that a juvenile was taken into custody.

The threat was made through social media and the Lindsborg Police Department began an immediate investigation, which ended when a juvenile was taken into custody. There was no word on whether that person was a student at the school. The school said that it would hold classes on its regular schedule on Tuesday.

The investigation included the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, and Lindsborg Police say the “incident has been resolved.” The investigation is ongoing.

