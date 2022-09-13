Where’s Shane? Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out!

Today is Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair, where participating vendors will have food for just 2 bucks! We’ll be getting an up-close look at some of those tasty food items you can grab while you’re out! Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries

Latest News

Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody
Feed My Starving Children meal-packing event
Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger
Wichita retirees Steve and Pam Gardner led an effort to pack more than 100,000 meals for...
Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger
Circle football continues historic turnaround into 2022 season
Circle football continues historic turnaround into 2022 season