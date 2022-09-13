Wichita City Council approves $500k for park lighting, security improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will invest $500,000 into park lighting and security improvements for local parks and pools next year. The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved the measure unanimously.

Wichita Parks and Recreation said the focus will be on all six pools, Riverside Tennis Center, Woodard Rec Center, Boston Rec Center and the Seasons Venue at O.J. Watson Park.

The measure follows a series of vandalisms at local parks and pools over the past year, costing the city tens of thousands of dollars.

The money will come from the 2023-2032 Adopted Capital Improvement Program.

