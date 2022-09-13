Wichita City Council approves $500k for park lighting, security improvements

The City of Wichita closed McAfee Pool on Tuesday after it said someone vandalized the facility...
The City of Wichita closed McAfee Pool on Tuesday after it said someone vandalized the facility overnight.(City of Wichita/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will invest $500,000 into park lighting and security improvements for local parks and pools next year. The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved the measure unanimously.

Wichita Parks and Recreation said the focus will be on all six pools, Riverside Tennis Center, Woodard Rec Center, Boston Rec Center and the Seasons Venue at O.J. Watson Park.

The measure follows a series of vandalisms at local parks and pools over the past year, costing the city tens of thousands of dollars.

The money will come from the 2023-2032 Adopted Capital Improvement Program.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main

Latest News

Welcome sign to Hays, Kansas
Hays looking to diversify workforce with new micro factory
Marijuana
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance
Pheasant
13 firearms stolen from Wellington ‘Pheasants Forever’ Chapter
Some in Kansas are reporting that their wells have run dry as the extreme drought drags on.
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards