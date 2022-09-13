Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita couple is making strides to help help end child hunger by holding a three-day meal-kit-packing event. From Sunday, Sept. 11 through Tuesday, Sept. 13, their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meal kits for children in need.

Retirees Pam and Steve Gardner are working to provide meals for children around the world through an organization called Feed My Starving Children. But the effort comes at a cost.

“The cost of just the food in order to do this is $25,000 to make 104,000 meals, Pam said.

Each bag making up a nutrition pack, or meal kit costs 24 cents, but efforts like this are affected by inflation.

“As food prices go up, it will get more difficult. But I think that the generosity will increase,” Pam said. “I really feel like where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

The meal kits include vitamins, dried vegetables, soy and rice. Each kit can feed six families. Steve said Ukraine is one nation requesting more help with the food assistance. Several countries throughout Africa and Haiti are main consumers in the program for which Pam and Steve Gardner organize their efforts.

“Ukraine actually just increased their requests for this year by 50 million meals,” Steve said. “We only see it getting worse, so that’s why we really wanted to do something to really be able to help.”

The couple hopes to make the meal-packing effort an annual event from which they can continue to giving to people in need around the world. Over the next 90 days, the Gardners said donations will benefit this week’s event. You can learn more about meal packing events, how to get involved and how to donate here: https://www.fmsc.org/ways-to-give.

