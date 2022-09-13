Wichita Fire Department builds temporary site due to Amidon bridge construction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is building a temporary fire station in northwest Wichita with construction on the Amidon bridge set to begin next week.

The city will partially close the Amidon Street Bridge on Sept. 19 with a full closure the first week of October.

The living quarters for WFD temporary Station 23 have been assembled and the garage for the engine is being constructed. Occupancy is expected to begin in October.

The temporary station is expected to cut down on response times over the next 18 months, while the bridge is under construction.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com