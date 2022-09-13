Wichita Police asking for help in search for missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Willis. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North.

Police say Willis has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental health medication.

Willis is 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds. She is believed to be around the downtown corridor.

If you see Willis or know where she is, call 911.

