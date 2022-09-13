Wichita Police asking for help in search for missing woman

Nellie Willis
Nellie Willis(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Willis. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North.

Police say Willis has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental health medication.

Willis is 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds. She is believed to be around the downtown corridor.

If you see Willis or know where she is, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

