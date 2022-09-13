Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Lincoln Montgomery with Tabernacle Bible Church in NE Wichita.
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid takes plea deal, convicted in DWI crash that left girl with traumatic injuries

Latest News

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
Holiday spending expected to be lower this year
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress