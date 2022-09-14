Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the young girl badly injured in a car crash caused by former Chiefs coach Britt Reid openly questions how justice works for those with privilege.

Felicia Miller spoke on ABC’s Good Morning America with her attorney Tom Porto.

“He’s just getting a slap on the wrist,” Miller said. “If anybody else had did that, if we had did that — anyone of us hit his car, being drunk and hit his car and injured one of his kids — we would have been in jail.”

This week, Reid pleaded guilty in a deal which means a maximum of 4 years in prison. Reid will be sentenced in late October. It’s unclear what his punishment will be. The judge reviewed options during Monday’s hearing which includes possible 120-day shock incarceration.

“I think the family is upset because they perceive a different system of justice for those who have privilege and those who don’t,” Porto said. “Those who have privileged and those people from the victim’s community.”

Tom Porto represented the family and reached a civil settlement with the Chiefs to provide lifetime care for Ariel. Reid had just left Arrowhead Stadium and was heading home at the time of the crash.

“I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” Reid said in court.

Charging documents reveal Reid had a blood alcohol level of .113 at the time of the crash and was traveling more than 80 miles per hour moments before the crash.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said the plea deal is in line with other cases in our area.

Miller also told GMA she could see the truck in her rearview mirror moments before the crash but there was little she could do. Miller also said Ariel didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from her coma.

“She didn’t know who I was, so as I’m trying to touch my baby, like, ‘Hey, baby,’ she was, you know, moving away. And … she didn’t recognize me,” Miller told GMA.

The now-7-year-old girl continues to improve, according to her mother and attorney. Information on her condition is limited due to the settlement agreement with the Chiefs.

This is Ariel’s family.

They do NOT support a plea deal.

They wore matching “Justice for Ariel” shirts in court today.

