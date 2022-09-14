City of Belle Plaine shuts down water system for repairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A break in a water line between wells and the city’s tower prompted a shutdown of the water system in Bell Plaine. While efforts are underway to make repairs, the city advises its water customers to boil their water. As of late Tuesday night, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment hasn’t issued an official boil-water advisory, but the city said that order is likely to follow.

The city said it hopes to have its water system back up overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

