Drug prosecution changes in Wichita raise concerns about caseloads, jail overcrowding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Action taken Tuesday by the Wichita City Council means the city will no longer prosecute marijuana cases. That decision doesn’t legalize the drug in the city, it passes the decision to prosecute onto the state level. After the council’s 5-2 vote to amend a city ordinance to exclude fentanyl testing strips and marijuana from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” some City of Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are raising concerns about what the change will actually do.

“(Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc) Bennett’s concern (is) that by making it completely decriminalized, that puts us in a tough position for him, not only for the jail system, but for the court system,” Wichita City Councilman Bryan Frye said.

Frye was one of the two votes opposed to the ordinance change.

With the change, Bennett would have to charge possession cases in district court, which, he says, would be too large of a task for his office.

“If 750 to 850 some-odd cases (are) no longer handled in the municipal court, I’ll just tell you, I have no ability to simply absorb that many cases,” he said. “It would take three prosecutors at least to be able to handle that kind of volume. I’d need another judge to set aside a docket to handle that. The infrastructure in place right now in municipal would have to be brought have to be brought across the street.”

What the city council approved Tuesday does not make marijuana or fentanyl test strips legal in Wichita. Both are still illegal in the state of Kansas. With this, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said specifically to marijuana, if officers find someone in possession and enforce state law, they will now have to take that person to jail. Before Tuesday’s city council vote, officers were able to ticket someone in possession to appear in city court and did have to take them to the jail.

“They would no longer issue a notice to appear or, like, a ticket, where folks would just be let go, evidence would be seized and they’d be on their way. At this point, they’d have to arrest them and book them into the county jail by the decision that they made,” Easter said. “So, that’s 850 more people, based on last year’s statistics, that would be booked into the county jail.”

The sheriff said this would cause the jail to become even more overpopulated.

“It’s going to have an impact on the amount of people who come in here that get booked for this,” he said of marijuana-possession. ‘The amount of folks that we try to process out, this is going to add to that timeframe. It can take up to four to six hours to process people out of [the jail] because of the amount of paperwork involved and the short staffing.”

Easter said district court also has larger fines than city court. He said Frye was the only Wichita city councilmember to approach him before Tuesdays’ vote.

“I had one councilmember that briefed us on it and was opposed to it and wanted us to be aware,” the sheriff said. “But no, I was never contacted by the (city) manager, the law department, the mayor, I was never contacted by them.”

Some council members who supported the vote to change prosecution regarding marijuana and fentanyl test strips said the move will reduce the number of people with drug convictions.

“It’s just single-use marijuana that they’re being charged with. They’re not being charged with DUI or something else, in addition. It’s just, someone saw you with a vape and now you’re being dragged through our local court system,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com