Gas leak south of Wichita State University prompts evacuations

A gas leak in east Wichita prompted evacuations Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2022.
A gas leak in east Wichita prompted evacuations Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2022.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gas leak reported south of Wichita State University prompted evacuations of homes in the area.

A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said the call to report the gas leak came in a little before 7 p.m. in the area of North Fountain Street and Regents, south of 17th Street and between Hillside and Oliver.

