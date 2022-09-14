Gas leak south of Wichita State University prompts evacuations
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gas leak reported south of Wichita State University prompted evacuations of homes in the area.
A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said the call to report the gas leak came in a little before 7 p.m. in the area of North Fountain Street and Regents, south of 17th Street and between Hillside and Oliver.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com