Kansas Humane Society at capacity, hosting weekend adoption event

This four-year-old dog named June is among the pets under the care of the Kansas Humane Society...
This four-year-old dog named June is among the pets under the care of the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas.(Kansas Humane Society)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of a weekend adoption event, the Kansas Humane Society is relaying an urgent need. The nonprofit reported having 160 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 364 pets in its care, with KHS and the neighboring Wichita Animal Shelter both at capacity.

Discussing its situation on Wednesday, KHS said its scraping by this week, trying to avoid euthanizing of any animals in its care.

The organization’s “Bring Home Happiness $25 Adoption Event” is set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18 at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside.

As its name indicates, the event features $25 adoption fees for adult dogs (six months and older) and kittens (younger than 1 year old). Pets up for adoption are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, the KHS said.

You can find further information on the KHS and this weekend’s adoption event on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

