At least 1 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person died from their injuries in a crash in Barber County that ended a chase that started in Pratt County. A dispatcher with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded after the chase from Pratt County crossed the Barber County line to the south.

The pursuit ended with a crash on Highway 281, north of Medicine Lodge, the dispatcher confirmed. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to assist on the call. We reached out to the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office for information on how the chase began and have a crew headed to the scene to solidify further details on what happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody
Nellie Willis
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman,...
Man sentenced to 20 years for overdose death of teen who died days before graduation
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns

Latest News

Trailer overturns
Stretch of Riley County highway closing for removal of large piece of wind turbine
KWCH Car Crash generic
McPherson man killed in Reno County crash
A school bus overturned in Clay County on Monday morning.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a black Chevy rear-ended a box...
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main