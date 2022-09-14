At least 1 dead after chase ends with crash north of Medicine Lodge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person died from their injuries in a crash in Barber County that ended a chase that started in Pratt County. A dispatcher with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded after the chase from Pratt County crossed the Barber County line to the south.

The pursuit ended with a crash on Highway 281, north of Medicine Lodge, the dispatcher confirmed. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to assist on the call. We reached out to the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office for information on how the chase began and have a crew headed to the scene to solidify further details on what happened.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com