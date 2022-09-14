McPherson man killed in Reno County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old McPherson man died from his injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 in Reno County, about four miles north of Hutchinson.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1997 GMC van was traveling north on K-61 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went through a median and across the southbound lanes of the highway before stopping in the northwest ditch.

The crash log from the KHP said the van’s driver, Michael L. Godwin, died at the hospital.

