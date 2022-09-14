Moran helps introduce bill to ensure Tribal lands remain Tribal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has helped to introduce a bill that would ensure Tribal lands remain Tribal.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) - both members of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs - recently introduced legislation that would reaffirm any land taken into trust by the U.S. for Indian Tribes as federally recognized from the day it was first taken into trust.

Under the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934, Sen. Moran said the Secretary of the Interior was given the authority and guidelines to take land into trust for Indian Tribes.

However, in 2009, Moran noted that the Supreme Court’s decision in Carcieri v. Salazar denied the secretary’s authority for tribes that received federal recognition after IRA’s enactment.

Moran said the legislation would ensure any land taken into trust after the IRA is still recognized and protected and shall remain in Indian country.

“Since the Carcieri decision, tribes throughout the country recognized after 1934 have faced uncertainty regarding their lands taken into trust,” Moran said. “Short of a full legislative fix, which I support, this bill will assure tribes of the status of their lands already in trust and enable stable economic development going forward.”

