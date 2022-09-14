Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption

The corruption claims stem from the county looking to sell a county-owned downtown Wichita parking lot to a developer also on contract with the county.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Commission Commissioner on Wednesday said she stands by a Facebook post she wrote accusing the county of corruption.

In the lengthy Facebook post last week, Commissioner Lacey Cruse said there was corruption as the county was looking to sell a county-owned parking lot in downtown Wichita to a developer that is also contracted by the county as an on-call real estate agent.

“We should discuss it as a commission and then approach our on-call agent, not the other way around. When we make decisions based on that way, as a whole, we should make decisions that are best for the county,” said Cruse.

Cruse’s post said some commissioners had a “cozy” relationship with the real estate group after a recent trip south.

Commissioners David Dennis and Sarah Lopez said they were given a private flight for a day visit to a Texas homeless shelter for the purpose of government business.

Commissioner Dennis and others said none of the accusations in the post were accurate, and the county has on-call contracts for a number of different needs.

