Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.

The Sedgwick County Commission addressed the issue at its meeting on Wednesday as the change places more burdens on the jail, courts and forensic science center. Commissioners asked county staff to determine how much it will cost the county and how the funds can be recouped from the city.

“Be ready to react with a resolution immediately so that we can start recovering the expense that they’ve just dumped on Sedgwick County,” said County Commissioner David Dennis.

Wichita’s actions on marijuana are creating a rift between city hall and Sedgwick County.

“To simply become the weed czar of Sedgwick County, that’s not my role,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told the commission on Wednesday.

The district attorney said his office is not in the position to absorb the 750 cases that the city said it takes on annually related to marijuana violations. He said if Wichita police officers are unable to issue tickets for marijuana violations they would need to decide whether to make an arrest.

“My guess is they’ll have to arrest, book them into the jail,” Bennett said. “I’m not going to charge cases on a cop saying that looks like marijuana to me. We have to test it, so I have to take it to the forensic science center, which the county pays for.”

Bennett said if the person is charged, the next step is court, and many of the cases are misdemeanors for small amounts of marijuana. He said, there’s also the issue of double jeopardy.

“As if they are stand-alone cases where the person is only charged with one joint in his pocket, that’s not reality. The reality is these people with marijuana cases come into the city court with something else. A battery case. A domestic violence case. A driving on suspended case,” Bennett said.

Double jeopardy requires both of those cases to be tried together, so Bennett said he can’t move forward with the marijuana case until the city tries the other charges.

“[I] expressed all those things to the city so that they would understand why it is the sheriff and the DA and law enforcement have concerns about this, but it’s their right to make the decision they made,” said Bennett.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter also spoke at Wednesday’s meeting. He said what eases some of the stress he would face is that simple possession of marijuana is a $1,000 own recognizance bond. That mean, people can bail themselves out without posting the money. It also means people could only be in jail for a few hours if it’s just for marijuana rather than waiting to have that money to bail out.

The Wichita City Council has to vote on this ordinance one more time next Tuesday but that’s largely seen as a formality.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com