Stretch of Riley County highway closing for removal of large piece from wind turbine

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An effort to remove a large piece from a wind turbine necessitates the closure of Highway 24 near Leonardville in Riley County. Crews will work to remove a windmill nacelle, left on the shoulder of the road since Monday after a crash. A nacelle is a vital piece to a wind turbine that houses all the turbine’s generating components.

In Monday’s crash on Highway 24, a trailer hauling the nacelle overturned just east of Leonardville.

The Riley County Police Department said the Highway 24 closure to clear the nacelle from the area will stretch from Crooked Creek to Falcon Road.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com